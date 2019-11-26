Follow
15% off Concentrates
Valid 11/21/2019 – 12/1/2019
15% Off concentrates till close!
Not stackable with any other discount!
All Products
Cookies and Cream
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$171 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Strawnana Moon Rocks
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
1%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$601 gram
Optimus Prime/ 3x Crazy
from Kure Select
16.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Optimus Prime
Strain
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85.5¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Mimosa
from Kure Select
15.84%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85.5¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Alien Bubba
from Kure Select
18%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Alien Bubba
Strain
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$76¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2561 ounce
Orange Cookies
from Kure Select
21%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85.5¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Glookies
from Kure Select
22.78%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Glookies
Strain
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
707 Headband
from Kure Select
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Clarity
from Unknown Brand
5%
THC
26%
CBD
Clarity
Strain
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85.5¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Strawberry Banana
from Kure Select
27%
THC
2%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$76¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2561 ounce
Super Silver Blue Magoo
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
3%
CBD
Super Silver Blue Magoo
Strain
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$76¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2561 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 gram
Whoville
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
4%
CBD
Whoville
Strain
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$104.5¼ ounce
$198½ ounce
$3521 ounce
Blue Dream Sugar Wax
from Kure Extracts
79%
THC
2%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$501 gram
300 mg. 20:1 Specialized Pediatric Tincture
from Acute
2.5mg
THC
50mg
CBD
GG
Strain
$80⅛ ounce
Glue Zauce
from Sunday Extracts
65.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue Zauce
Strain
$551 gram
Blue Cookies Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
63.5%
THC
6.32%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$551 gram
Critical Purple Kush Live Resin
from Sunday Extracts
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Purple Kush
Strain
$551 gram
Horchataz Live Resin
from Sunday Extracts
78.86%
THC
4.9%
CBD
Horchataz
Strain
$551 gram
Spec Ops Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
81.95%
THC
2.14%
CBD
Spec Ops
Strain
$551 gram
Purple Punch Shatter
from Kure Select
86%
THC
2.14%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$451 gram
Birthday Cake Shatter
from Kure Select
86%
THC
2.14%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$451 gram
25 mg. Cherry Sucker
from Emerald Leaf
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GG
Strain
$15each
100 mg. Mint Chocolate
from Emerald Leaf
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GG4
Strain
$25each
25 mg. Grape Sucker
from Emerald Leaf
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GG4
Strain
$15each
25 mg. Cinnamon Sucker
from Emerald Leaf
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GG
Strain
$15each
25 mg. Green Apple Caramel Sucker
from Emerald Leaf
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GG
Strain
$15each
Treehorn Sour Rainbows 60 mg.
from Treehorn Productions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
Treehorn Moon Drops 60 mg.
from Treehorn Productions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
Treehorn Lemon Drops 60 mg.
from Treehorn Productions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
Treehorn Sugar Free Suckers 60 mg.
from Treehorn Productions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
Treehorn Twisters 60 mg.
from Treehorn Productions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
1G Blue Dream Flower Roll
from Kure Farms
19%
THC
2%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$12each
Orange Apricot Flower Roll
from Kure Select
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Orange Apricot
Strain
$15each
Grape Kush 1G Flower Roll
from Kure Farms
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$12each
Loompa Headband .5 Pre Roll
from Kure Select
22%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Loompa Headband
Strain
$8each
Gelato #33 .5 Pre Roll
from Kure Select
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$8each
White Tahoe Cookies .5 Pre Roll
from Kure Select
19.53%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$8each
1G Big Smooth Cart
from Bootlegger
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$651 gram
