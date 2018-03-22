FREE delivery within Portland City Limits! Kush Cart is one of Portland's first delivery-only services. We strive to spread access to cannabis by offering great prices on an array of products while also providing convenience and great customer support. Take a look at our reviews to see for yourself! Get grams as low as $4 and ounces for $79. Cartridges starting at $14, dabs starting at $10 (Pre-tax pricng). Currently accepting CASH and CanPay Debit App. Minimum $30-40 order (after tax). Why not get some of the lowest prices on high quality products with the convenience of 2 hour delivery (or less)? On-demand, same day orders can be made between 12pm-8pm. Order online by visting us at www.KUSHCARTPDX.com or give us a call at 971-229-1281. We are licensed under the state of Oregon to service residential addresses within Portland City to anyone over the age of 21. This includes areas such as Woodstock, Hollywood, Hawthorne, Sandy, Mississippi, Burnside, Saint Johns, parts of Forest Heights and more! See our delivery zone here: www.kushcartpdx.com/blog/view/deliveryrestrictions. If you're a medical patient, please call us so that we can be sure to remove the tax for your order. FLOWER, OILS, EDIBLES, & TOPICALS are clicks away from being in your hands. Order now! We appreciate your support and look forward to providing you with your desired cannabis experience.