** Special: 3.5 Grams for $25 **
Valid 12/5/2019
Our Pineapple Express that is listed on our menu is now available at just $25 for 3.5 grams.
While supplies last.
All Products
Forbidden Fruit Flower
from Unknown Brand
19.38%
THC
___
CBD
$8.821 gram
$8.821 gram
Birthday Cake Flower
from Unknown Brand
21.3%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
Grape Ape - Bulk Flower
from Unknown Brand
18.65%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$8.821 gram
$8.821 gram
Sky Blue Diesel - Bulk Flower
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
White Tahoe Cookies - Bulk Flower
from Unknown Brand
15.77%
THC
___
CBD
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
Pink Kush - Bulk Flower
from Unknown Brand
17.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
Presidential - Bulk Flower
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Presidential OG
Strain
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
Skywalker - Bulk Flower
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
Sherlato - Bulk Flower
from Unknown Brand
16.8%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Sherlato
Strain
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
Purple Punch - Bulk Flower
from Unknown Brand
21.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$8.821 gram
$8.821 gram
Alien Stardawg Flower
from Unknown Brand
17.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Stardawg
Strain
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
RSO Syringe
from Enlightened Minds
71.7%
THC
0mg
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
RSO Syringe - G.G. #4
from HTC
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
RSO Syringe - Green Crack
from HTC
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
RSO Syringe - Peaches & Dream
from HTC
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
RSO Syringe - Raw Distillate
from HTC
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Shatter .5 Grams
from HTC
80.61%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$0⅛ ounce
$0⅛ ounce
$0¼ ounce
$0½ ounce
$01 ounce
$35.29½ gram
$59.121 gram
Shatter 1 Gram
from HTC
80.61%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$0⅛ ounce
$0⅛ ounce
$0¼ ounce
$0½ ounce
$01 ounce
$35.29½ gram
$59.121 gram
Wax .5 Grams HTC
from HTC
___
THC
___
CBD
$0⅛ ounce
$0⅛ ounce
$0¼ ounce
$0½ ounce
$01 ounce
$35.29½ gram
$69.711 gram
Wax 1 Gram HTC
from HTC
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$0⅛ ounce
$0⅛ ounce
$0¼ ounce
$0½ ounce
$01 ounce
$35.29½ gram
$69.711 gram
Milk Chocolate - 100mg
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Caramel Chocolate - 100mg
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Fire Chocolate - 100mg
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Mint Chocolate - 100mg
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Oreo Brownie
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Gourmet Brownie
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Candy Gummies - 5 ct
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Fruity Pebbles Cereal Bar
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Candy Gummies - 10 ct
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Watermelon Sucker
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
$12each
Fire Cinnamon Sucker
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
$12each
Apple Caramel Sucker
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
$12each
Grape Sucker
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
$12each
Cannacaps - 700mg
from Unknown Brand
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$70each
$70each
Chocolate Cannakisses - 600mg
from Enlightened Minds
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Sour Gummies - 5 ct
from Emerald Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Sugar Free Sour Gummies - 10ct
from Enlightened Minds
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Pocket Star Pre Rolls
from Enlightened Minds
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$11.471 gram
$11.471 gram
Premium Pre-Roll
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0½ gram
$0½ gram
$0⅛ ounce
$0¼ ounce
$0½ ounce
$01 ounce
$11.471 gram
Vape - Girl Scout Cookies
from Cannacraft
94.85%
THC
0.47%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$55each
$55each
12