WinterGLemon on February 22, 2018

It's tiny, but quaint. Bonnie is awesome and knows her stuff. I dig that I can go in and pick out what I want to be made into a preroll. I also like that I can get a half gram or a full gram preroll too. Prices include tax as well which is always a winner in my book. While the driveway can kinda jump out at you, there is plenty of space to park too. I was stoked to see they have winberry and select cartridges as those are my personal favorites. I will definitely be back ✌😁