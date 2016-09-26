Tamerans
is this place even open anymore? I have tried to stop by 4 times now and they are literally never there.
3.2
6 reviews
Came by yesterday (10-2-18) and was very dissatisfied to see a sign on the door that said someone would be back at 5,even though the store hours on google say open from 10-8pm. When I returned after 5 someone still was not there, very very disappointed will not be returning.
Great Shop, lots of variety! From Flower to Dabs, to Vape Pens to tons of edibles! Dave and his crew are top notch tenders!
It's tiny, but quaint. Bonnie is awesome and knows her stuff. I dig that I can go in and pick out what I want to be made into a preroll. I also like that I can get a half gram or a full gram preroll too. Prices include tax as well which is always a winner in my book. While the driveway can kinda jump out at you, there is plenty of space to park too. I was stoked to see they have winberry and select cartridges as those are my personal favorites. I will definitely be back ✌😁
Hands on, knowledgeable management! Aesthetically pleasing with all the artsy vibes! Tax included pricing! An amazing product lineup fit into a cute boutique shop.
I had recently mailed my ommp ppw in and had all the items needed to qualify as a med patient and was told that "their system" couldn't take it without a specific number. Other dispensaries have had no problem. Their flower is probably some of the best around but ridiculous to make me pay rec prices after paying for all my medical costs and application fees.