Located in the city center of Mukilteo, WA and proud to be servicing South Everett, Lynnwood, Snohomish, Clinton, Edmonds, Mill Creek, Paine Field, Whidby Island, Langley and many more! Kush Pointe is a professional, medically endorsed Washington State Licensed Recreational 21+ marijuana retailer. From our beginning, we have offered our customers great service, selection, and infinite value. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK 8:00 AM - 11 PM Find us on the same side of the Speedway as McDonald's, directly across the street from the QFC Grocery. We are situated in a beautiful corner suite between Spiro's Pizza and The Gyro Stop! 11811 Mukilteo Speedway, Suite 111 Mukilteo, WA 98275 Enjoy a professional, boutique style environment while our friendly knowledgeable staff takes care of your needs. Offering various daily specials, a clean shop and a huge parking area. Kush Pointe, striving to provide our community with great value, quality and service. At Kush Pointe in Mukilteo, WA, we have amazing people, products, and prices. Our store is stocked with the best cannabis products and accessories. From flower and concentrates to CBD, edibles, and topicals, we are Mukilteo’s choice for all things cannabis. We are a medically endorsed, Washington State Licensed Recreational 21+ marijuana dealer. Please note, we accept cash only, but we have an ATM on site. Our shop is welcoming, and our staff is knowledgeable. It is our goal to help you find the products you need to fit your personal taste and goals. We have on-staff medical consultants to ensure you are matched with the right products to suit your needs. We carry a wide selection of cannabis products including an expansive CBD product line, fresh flower, concentrates, edibles, joints, topicals, pre-rolls, and more. In addition, we have a selection of accessories from vapes to pipes and bowls. We stock products from the best Washington state producers including: Green Revolution, Lilac City Gardens, Top Shelf, Evergreen 420, Doc Croc, Oleum, Avitas, From the Soil, Pearl Seattle Extracts, Green Acres, Smokey Point Productions and Rogue Raven, to name a few. At Kush Pointe, our staff is here to guide you through finding the right marijuana products to suit your needs. Our shop is a medically endorsed, Washington State Licensed Recreational 21+ marijuana retailer. Our owners and staff have over 20+ years of experience growing, smoking, eating, and promoting the many benefits of this herb. We carry a wide selection of products including fresh flower, joints, concentrates, CBD products, topicals, edibles, pre-rolls, and more from the best producers Washington has to offer. If you are looking for personalized service from a knowledgeable, friendly team, visit our store in Mukilteo, WA today. We are proud to share our passion for this plant and to build strong relationships with our customers. Please note, we are a cash-only business, but we do have an ATM on-site for your convenience. Want more information about our product selection? Not sure where to start? We can help! Visit our storefront in Mukilteo or give us a call at 425-322-4799 today.