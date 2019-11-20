Happy Hour! We have Happy Hour during the first and last hour we are open. You will receive 10% off your entire order! 8a.m. - 10a.m. 10p.m. - 11:45pm. We also have a daily 20% off discount on certain products! You cannot stack any other discounts on top of the Happy Hour discount, or use another discount during Happy Hour. _________________________________________________________ **10% Off every 5th Check-in** Just **5 minutes from SeaTac Airport ** and 15 from Downtown Seattle. We carry industry leading products & have a wonderful staff of cannabis enthusiasts for your pleasure. We are here to give you a great place to shop for your favorite products. We have many of the states best producers and processors such as Oleum, Fireline, Avitas, Emerald Janes, Gabriel Cannabis, Artizen, Heavyweight Farms, Dream City, Panacea Cannabis, Skord, Clandestine Gardens, Virginia Co. and other amazing items such as Rosin Sticks from panacea Cannabis to G-Sticks from G-Farma Labs. We've got you covered. Like an item we don't carry? We've got a wishlist available for you! We also have one of the best loyalty systems in the state, a price matching program, great discounts, daily deals, and to top it off rock bottom prices. Serving customers ranging from Burien, SeaTac, Whitecenter, Des Moines, Seattle, Kent, Renton, Bellevue and beyond! Come check out our brand new store, and we'll give you a reason or ten to keep coming back, we promise. Follow us on social media and tag your posts with #Kush21 ! We love Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and all sorts of social media!