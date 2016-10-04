hollywood734 on September 17, 2019

Been coming here since they opened! Friendly and reliable budtenders, always have some kind of deal of the day to hit up. I like how all the products are displayed in glass top counters as well as the walls behind them. It makes it a lot easier to bring people from out of town to check everything out, instead of waiting in line just to check out product. This is the go to spot for Thursday deals too. Almost every thrusday, theres a vendor sale. My absolute favorite place to be able to meet reps for my fave companies as well as get super awesome insider info directly from the reps of the company themselves. Ive stayed and talked about flowers for at least an hour! This has been my go to spot since I moved to WA in 2016.