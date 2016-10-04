MellsBells17
Very chill atmosphere. Customer service is top notch, I always come in with ideas of what I am looking for, and they never fail to show me some dank a** flower! Love vendor days, love Kush 21
4.8
10 reviews
Carly knew the business very helpful and very awesome
Awesome shop in Burien. My go to shop great staff and good selections. Always help you find something that is good.
Extreme Cream ! - Aurora
Great customer service and awesome buds
Yonathan always be helping me out!! And not try to sell me out with any products but intdoduce to my to cool new products all the time!
Best spot for fire. Joelle definitely knows her weed. I always come here.
Great atmosphere and service
Been coming here since they opened! Friendly and reliable budtenders, always have some kind of deal of the day to hit up. I like how all the products are displayed in glass top counters as well as the walls behind them. It makes it a lot easier to bring people from out of town to check everything out, instead of waiting in line just to check out product. This is the go to spot for Thursday deals too. Almost every thrusday, theres a vendor sale. My absolute favorite place to be able to meet reps for my fave companies as well as get super awesome insider info directly from the reps of the company themselves. Ive stayed and talked about flowers for at least an hour! This has been my go to spot since I moved to WA in 2016.
I love coming here!