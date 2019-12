Kushism is now open to the public (21+over) as well as medical patients (18+over)! We are one of the original Pre-ICO dispensaries in Los Angeles, serving Medical Marijuana patients since May 2007. Our employees are trained to help identify the best strains for each person's specific needs.

*ALL TAXES INCLUDED IN MENU PRICE*

*Hours: Monday-Friday 6am-10pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am to 10pm. (Holidays hours may vary.)*

*Last customers are taken at 9:55pm in order to ensure full and valuable service to you. By law we must have the customers out by 10pm.

*Kushism Van Nuys has NO affiliation with the collective operating under the same name in Denver, Colorado, nor its management, owners, members, or employees.*