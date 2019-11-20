Follow
Deals
All Products
Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.5%
THC
1.19%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Cherry Kush by Sensimilla
from Sensimilla
22.73%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cherry Kush
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Tropicanna Cookies by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.8%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Wedding Cake by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
28.5%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Wedding Cake by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
29%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Taffie by DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
18.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Taffie
Strain
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Headband by Dog House
from Dog House
29.17%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Black Russian by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
24.2%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Black Russian
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Grape Popinski by PUR
from PUR
23.44%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grape Popinski
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Pineapple Express by Creekside Cannabis
from Creekside Cannabis
20.78%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Animal Face by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
26.07%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Frankenstein by Kaya Collection
from Kaya Collection
24.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Frankenstein
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
LA Cheese by DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
18.96%
THC
0.2%
CBD
LA Cheese
Strain
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Juicy Alien by DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
20.84%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Juicy Alien
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Kens Kush by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
29.09%
THC
1%
CBD
Kens Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
orange creme cake by DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
19.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
orange creme cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Gorilla Biscuit by PUR
from PUR
19.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gorilla Biscuit
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Chem Brulee by Cloud 9 Farms
from Cloud 9 Farms
21.11%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chem Brulee
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Skunk GMO by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk GMO
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Canna Tsu by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
1.1%
THC
24%
CBD
Canna Tsu
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Bonkers by Exotic Genetix
from Exotic Genetix
15.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Bonkers
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Tangie Land #5 by Dog House
from Dog House
18.79%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Tangie Land #5
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Hell's Punch OG by Cloud 9 Farms
from Cloud 9 Farms
21.14%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Hell's Punch OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Animal Sherbert by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Sherbert
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Pineapple Mimosa by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Mimosa
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Falcon 9 by Exotic Genetix
from Exotic Genetix
23.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Falcon 9
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Amnesia by Regulator Xtracts
from Regulator Xtracts
11.2%
THC
5%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Tangie by Regulator Xtracts
from Regulator Xtracts
4.6%
THC
10.2%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
slurricane by Freya Farms
from Freya Farms
23.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Star Killer by Dog House
from Dog House
27.19%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Bubbleberry by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
19.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bubbleberry
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
Dutchberry by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
25%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Dutchberry
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
Blackberry Cream by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
16%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Blackberry Cream
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
Oregon Silver Haze by Creekside Cannabis
from Creekside Cannabis
19.46%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Oregon Silver Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Milf by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
25.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
MILF
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
papaya purple punch by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
17.61%
THC
0.04%
CBD
papaya purple punch
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Miracle Whip #3 by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
23.31%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Miracle Whip #3
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
from Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Headband by Green Haven
from Green Haven
24.99%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Sour Tsunami by Paradise Valley Organics
from Paradise Valley Organics
0.4%
THC
14.3%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
