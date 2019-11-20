Follow
Pickup available
Kushman's - Everett
Pickup available
4255120182
588 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 521
Show All 73
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Legends/Private Reserve 8ths $21 Ounces Only $119. 2 Gram Dubshots $18 4 Gram Quadshot $35
Valid 9/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Legends/Private Reserve 8ths for $21 and ounces for $119. Top Shelf 2g Dubshots for $18 and 4g Quadshot for $35
While Supplies Last. No additional Discounts Apply
Legends/Private Reserve 8ths $21 Ounces Only $119. 2 Gram Dubshots $18 4 Gram Quadshot $35
Valid 9/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Legends/Private Reserve 8ths for $21 and ounces for $119. Top Shelf 2g Dubshots for $18 and 4g Quadshot for $35
While Supplies Last. No additional Discounts Apply
Staff picks
Original Glue (Preroll 5 Pack) by Dog House
from Dog House
22.75%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Original Glue (Preroll 5 Pack)
Strain
$25each
$25each
All Products
Sour Tsunami CBD by Paradise Valley Organics
from Paradise Valley Organics
16.6%
THC
14.3%
CBD
Sour Tsunami CBD
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Bruce Banner #3 by Dog House
from Dog House
27.69%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Tangie Land by Dog House
from Dog House
26.28%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tangie Land
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Juicy Alien by DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
18.17%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Juicy Alien
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Cotton Candy Kush by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
22.03%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Spacewalk by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
16.05%
THC
10.1%
CBD
Spacewalk
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
$35⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
23%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Alcoholic Alligator by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
26%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Alcoholic Alligator
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sour Power OG by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
21.03%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour Power OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Gaswerx by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
17.9%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Gaswerx
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
9 Pound Hammer by WeedBunny
from WeedBunny
21%
THC
0.4%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Elon Musky by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
22.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Elon Musky
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
White Urkle by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
from Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
21.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
White Urkle
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Pineapple Mimosa by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
20.1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pineapple Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Oregon Silver Haze by Creekside Cannabis
from Creekside Cannabis
19.98%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Oregon Silver Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Mr. Clean by PUR
from PUR
13.6%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Mr. Clean
Strain
$60¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Jack Herer by Kaya Collection
from Kaya Collection
21%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Orange Krush by High Rise Cannabis
from High Rise Cannabis
20.23%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Orange Krush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$1501 ounce
Guava Cake by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Guava Cake
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Dutchberry by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dutchberry
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
$1501 ounce
White Amnesia by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
18%
THC
0.9%
CBD
White Amnesia
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Mint Chocolate Chip by Cloud 9 Farms
from Cloud 9 Farms
15.69%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Milf by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
24.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
MILF
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Ken's OG by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
32.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Ken's OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Orange Creme Cake by DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creme Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Do-Si-Dos by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
from Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
19.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Cosmic Kush by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cosmic Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Chemolition Man by Firebros
from Firebros
20.51%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chemolition Man
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Gizmo by Firebros
from Firebros
20.57%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gizmo
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Orange Push Pop by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
22.63%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Orange Push Pop
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Animal Mints by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
24.1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Blackberry Cream by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
17%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blackberry Cream
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
Cotton Candy by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
25.53%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
Skatalite by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
24.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Skatalite
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Wild Berry by High Rise Cannabis
from High Rise Cannabis
20.67%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Wild Berry
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$1501 ounce
County Line Kush by High Rise Cannabis
from High Rise Cannabis
19.15%
THC
0.1%
CBD
County Line Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$1501 ounce
Miracle Whip #3 by Le Ganja Fairy
from Le Ganja Fairy
23%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Miracle Whip #3
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Member Berry by Freya Farms
from Freya Farms
26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
12345 ... 15