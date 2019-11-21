Follow
Deals
$21 Legends 8ths $16 2Gram Dubshot, Topshelf!
Valid 9/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Legends/Private Reserve 8ths for $21 and ounces for $119. Top Shelf 2g Dubshots for $18 and 4g Quadshot for $30
While Supplies Last. Limit 1oz per customer per day Can not be combined with any other discounts
All Products
Blue Dream by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
$60½ ounce
Blue Sherbert by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
24.77%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blue Sherbert
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
Ogre OG by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
23.56%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Ogre OG
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
Spacewalk CBD by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
12.4%
THC
13.8%
CBD
Spacewalk CBD
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
Grape Sonic by Sensimilla
from Sensimilla
16.76%
THC
6.86%
CBD
Grape Sonic
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Mai Tai Kush by Regulator Xtracts
from Regulator Xtracts
16%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Mai Tai Kush
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Pineapple Express by Regulator Xtracts
from Regulator Xtracts
18.5%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Kush Master by Oil Tycoon
from Oil Tycoon
33.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Kush Master
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Jesus OG by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1191 ounce
Orange Durban by Space Face
from Space Face
21.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Durban
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Colorado OG by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado OG
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
Gushers by Black Cat
from Black Cat
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Creme D Mint by Exotic Genetics
from Exotic Genetics
28.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Creme D Mint
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Face Off OG by Kaya Collection
from Kaya Collection
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Mowie Wowie by Kaya Collection
from Kaya Collection
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mowie Wowie
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Purple Trainwreck by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
26%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
Lava Cake by Freya Farms
from Freya Farms
24.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Atomic Blueberry by Green Haven
from Green Haven
26.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Atomic Blueberry
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Green Crack by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
26.82%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1191 ounce
Hash Plant by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
24.86%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
Brandywine by Doc and Yeti Urban Farms
from Doc and Yeti Urban Farms
24.75%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Brandywine
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Dutch Treat by Doc and Yeti Urban Farms
from Doc and Yeti Urban Farms
24.21%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
23.97%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Hawaiian Diesel by Creekside Cannabis
from Creekside Cannabis
24.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Hawaiian Diesel
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
26.5%
THC
1.03%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
OG Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
29.84%
THC
0.39%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Dragon OG by Avitas
from Avitas
28%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
29%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Purple OG by Cloud 9 Farms
from Cloud 9 Farms
20.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
26%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Super Lemon Haze by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
30%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1191 ounce
Starkiller by Dog House
from Dog House
27.2%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Starkiller
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Bruce Banner #3 by Dog House
from Dog House
27.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Lemon G by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
19.56%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Golden Lemons by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
28.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Golden Lemons
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
$35⅛ ounce
Skywalker OG by Sensimilla
from Sensimilla
24.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Wheres My Bike by Green Haven
from Green Haven
27.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wheres My Bike
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Tres Dawg by PUR
from PUR
19.76%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Tres Dawg
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Key Lime Pie by Sensimilla
from Sensimilla
22.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Dutchberry by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
26%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Dutchberry
Strain
$182 grams
$182 grams
$1501 ounce
