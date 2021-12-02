Kushys Philosophy Kushys values the uniqueness of the people it hires and serves. Kushys fosters an inclusive workplace in which individual differences are recognized, appreciated, respected and respond to in ways that fully develop and utilize each person’s talents and strengths. At Kushys we strive to provide a care-based approach in a kind and helpful environment in which we use teamwork to engage and educate the Pembroke community about Cannabis. 3025 Petawawa Blvd Unit 11, Petawawa Ontario, K8H 1X9 613-506-(KUSH)5874