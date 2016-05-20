Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Dope spot lol (no pun intended) very good service good bud and amazing after effects what more could you ask for? Free weed? Buy enough and you just might get some
AmethystSmoke
on March 26, 2018
Got to go once, think they are gone now. No sign, no answer on phone. Like what I got, sad that they're gone.
GrowGod23
on March 16, 2018
good Quality Buds, Great service , Cool People Working There , Great experience
Jkele1985
on September 27, 2017
this place is one of the best places I drive a little further because it's worth it
mrscollins1
on August 1, 2017
I ALWAYS have a Great visit☺My BudTenders Mr. Fuji and Mr. Cal gives such Awesome Guest Service. Thanks again for your On Point Recommendations👍👍. I will Definitely be visiting you guys soon
#VerySatisfiedGuest😊