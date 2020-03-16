We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Munchine Mondays - All edibles 10% off
Top Shelf Tuesdays - All premium Cannabis 10% off
Vapesday Wednesday - Disposables Vape and Cartridges 10% off
Thrifty Thursdays - All items 5% off
Fire Fridays - All pre-rolls 10% off
7gram Saturdays - All quarters 10% off
Self-Care Sundays - All Oil, tintures, capsules and sprays 10% off