La Cannaisseur is a family run, community driven dispensary. Even though you won't find us on Leafly after April, you can be sure our deals will be worth the trip to our shop. We love and appreciate the great community of Portland and by reducing our advertising budget we eliminate overhead, and the need to roll those costs into our products. While we are extremely efficient in keeping overhead down...we don't compromise where it's important. Our small consistent staff is all paid livable wages and we provide the best medical plan that Kaiser has to offer, and we pay half of the costs for those plans. Our dedication to our community is what sets up apart from everyone else. Word of mouth built our business way on the outskirts of Portland and it is our uncompromising morals that we hope continues to bring you back. From budget to top shelf we have shown consistency in procuring and producing the best quality product for the lowest prices for some years now. Our well-educated staff is dedicated to customer service. We are constantly putting out new strains and It's important to us to always have a good number of affordable sativas, indicas, hybrids and high CBD strains, you’ll be sure to find something to suit your specific needs. Lastly, check out our always changing deals on Co2, shatter and wax extracts on our specials page. Quality or quantity doesn’t have to be a choice or sacrifice. Our fantastically priced, quality flower starts at $3.5 a gram after tax for recreational ($11 for 1/8 oz) after taxes. We also offer independently tested trimmings that represent true numbers for as low as $2 a gram after tax (commonly used for cooking or making tea!) DELIVERING!!! La Cannaisseur is now OLCC licensed for recreational marijuana deliveries! We can deliver your favorite flower, extract, or edible straight to your door! For all deliveries there is a $50 minimum order with plus 0.50 cents per mile. Customers must be 21 years of age with a valid I.D. and all deliveries must be made to a home or an apartment unit within the Portland area.* *see map for delivery area: https://goo.gl/maps/bEr3iUsuLy82