Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
WE WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY FOR THANKSGIVING, HAVE A WONDERFUL HOLIDAY..SEE US FOR GREEN FRIDAY, ITS LIKE BLACK FRIDAY BUT FOR WEED.
About
A10-18-0000350-TEMP
Legal WEED in the City of Weed, Ca.
WEED-LIKE TO WELCOME YOU TO: LA FLORISTA CANNABIS : The First Adult Use and Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Weed, California. (Yes there is truly a City Called Weed) We carry the largest variety of THC & CBD Products in Northern California. Our knowledgeable staff will assist you in finding what works best for your pain, sleep, and relaxation. Have a seat at the Vape Bar, view vape devices or sample one to take home. In a Rush-Use our Online Ordering Platform here on Leafly.com, and we will have it ready and waiting for your convenience!
(NOT A CANNABIS USER) You are still invited to Enjoy Our Therapeutic Pampering Services,Facials, Body wraps, Far-Infrared Sauna, Or enjoy our large selection of his and her Gifts & Apparel. Local hand crafted Art and Jewelry.
Cannabis accessories Glass, Vape devices, Silicon. Take your time and browse the largest Cannabis Boutique Here in Weed California!!