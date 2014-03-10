Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This used to be my regular in Barcelona. I miss all the great people and product!! Os hecho de menos--Seb de Los Angeles!
budwizer
on May 8, 2015
Muy bien, Buena hierba y con gente que saben mas o menos como sembrar como cuidar una plantita. Muy buena gente
A good spot, good dope with staff that are smokers/growers.
LexusL9
on November 12, 2014
Very nice atmosphere! pretty awesome medicines as well. Very friendly staff. Top notch
kremek
on June 29, 2014
i've been with la mesa for few months now. they change the menu pretty often, sometimes repeating but always introducing something new. i like their jack herrer, NYC diesel, super lemon haze, yumbolt. Although, the prerolled joints could be done with more care.