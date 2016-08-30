Note: Tax is INCLUDED in all of our menu prices! We are an OLCC-licensed Recreational marijuana dispensary located in Beaverton, Oregon. Currently carrying a large selection of strains to choose from to suit all of your cannabis needs. In addition, we have many edibles, cartridges and concentrates to choose from. We strive to provide customers with the highest level of care in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. All of our products are tested for molds, mildews, and pesticides to ensure that we provide the highest quality medicine. Since we have such a large inventory we do advise calling in advance and double checking the in-store stock if you are coming from a distance for a specific product!