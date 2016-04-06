Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
50+ Strains of Flower! 40+ Strains of Pre-Rolls!
We are your first stop for all your Medical and Recreational Marijuana needs in downtown Medford, Oregon.
Currently we are carrying 50+ strains of the most magnificent flower to choose from. In addition we have 10+ concentrates to choose from, and multiple different edibles for Medical and Recreational use.
We strive to provide patients with the highest level of care in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. All of our products go through testing, so we can carry the best of the products out there!
Since we have such a large inventory we do advise calling (541-779-WEED) in advance and double checking the in-store stock if you are coming from a distance for a specific product!