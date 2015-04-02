We are an OLCC licensed recreational Marijuana store located in the Maywood Park / Parkrose District in Northeast Portland. Currently carrying 20+ strains to choose from to suit all of your medicating needs. We strive to provide patients with the highest level of care in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. All of our products are tested for molds, mildews, and pesticides to ensure that we provide the highest quality medicine. We do advise calling in advance and double checking the in store stock if you are coming from a distance for a specific product! All of our prices include tax! Directions to NE Dispensary: We are located at the intersection of NE 99th and Sandy Blvd, at the end of the cul-de-sac next to the Shell station. Conveniently located right off Hwy 205 and the junction of Hwy 30, we are the closest dispensary to the PDX airport. From 205 North: Exit 23A onto the US-30 Bypass E, Sandy Blvd. Turn right on NE 96th Turn Left on NE Wygant St. Proceed to the end of the road. From 205 South: Exit 23A onto the US-30 Bypass E, Sandy Blvd. Turn right on to 101st Ave. At the end of road turn right on NE Wygant St. Turn right on to NE 99th Ave. Proceed to the end of the road. There is plenty of parking in the cul-de-sac. Look for the welcoming glow of Our La Mota Sign Right next to the graveyard.