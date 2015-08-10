We are an OLCC licensed Recreational dispensary located on the Oregon Coast, in Rockaway Beach. Currently carrying 50+ strains to choose from to suit all of your needs. In addition we have a variety of edibles, topical products, and concentrates to choose from. We strive to provide customers with the highest level of care in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. All of our products are tested for molds, mildews, and pesticides to ensure that we provide the highest quality product. Come in today and we'll help you find what you are looking for! Conveniently located right on Hwy 101, Right across from the wayside. There is plenty of parking across the street. Look for the welcoming glow of Our La Mota Sign!