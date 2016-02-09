We are a **medical only** marijuana dispensary located in Shady Cove, Oregon 20 minutes east of Medford on Highway 62. Currently carrying 50+ strains to choose from to suit all of your medicating needs. In addition, we have many concentrates and edibles to choose from. We strive to provide patients with the highest level of care in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. All of our products are tested for molds, mildews, and pesticides to ensure that we provide the highest quality medicine.