Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are a **medical only** marijuana dispensary located in Shady Cove, Oregon 20 minutes east of Medford on Highway 62. Currently carrying 50+ strains to choose from to suit all of your medicating needs. In addition, we have many concentrates and edibles to choose from.
We strive to provide patients with the highest level of care in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. All of our products are tested for molds, mildews, and pesticides to ensure that we provide the highest quality medicine.