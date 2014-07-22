We are an OLCC licensed Recreational Marijuana store located in the Woodstock neighborhood of southeast Portland. Currently carrying 50+ strains to choose from to suit all of your medicating needs. We strive to provide patients with the highest level of care in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. All of our products are tested for molds, mildews, and pesticides to ensure that we provide the highest quality medicine. Since we have such a large inventory we do advise calling in advance and double checking the in store stock if you are coming from a distance for a specific product! *All of our prices include tax!*