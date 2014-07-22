Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are an OLCC licensed Recreational Marijuana store located in the Woodstock neighborhood of southeast Portland. Currently carrying 50+ strains to choose from to suit all of your medicating needs.
We strive to provide patients with the highest level of care in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. All of our products are tested for molds, mildews, and pesticides to ensure that we provide the highest quality medicine.
Since we have such a large inventory we do advise calling in advance and double checking the in store stock if you are coming from a distance for a specific product!
*All of our prices include tax!*