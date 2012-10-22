Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
LaConte's Clone Bar and Dispensary is a duly-formed medical marijuana center operating pursuant to and in accordance with Amendment 20 of the Colorado Constitution and the rules and regulations of the State of Colorado. Clone Bar and Dispensary specializing in 45+ Strains, HUGE selection of edibles, HUGE selection of clones, tinctures, glass and smoking accessories, apparel and MORE!