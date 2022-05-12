Lady Fuzzy Trees Dispensary
1022.9 miles away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Lady Fuzzy Trees Dispensary
It looks like you've found the best Gas in town...Welcome and we can't wait to see you at Lady Fuzzy Trees where the Lady's always got what you need. We offer a variety of products from Flower to T-Shirts. Indica's, Sativa's and in between. We are at the corner of 129th East Ave, and 31st St to the west of the QuikTrip in the Briarglen Shopping Center.
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
12654 East 31st, Tulsa, OK
License DAAA-SF00-DO87
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblemedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-2:30am
9am-2:30am
9am-2:30am
Photos of Lady Fuzzy Trees Dispensary
Show all photos