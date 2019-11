We are Lady Jane's Naturals LLC, a locally owned medical cannabis dispensary located in the Pearl District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. We offer a variety of organic cannabis products to support the well-being of patients in Tulsa and the surrounding areas. Quality patient care is our top priority. We only offer cannabis products that are TESTED and pesticide free. Patient education is our focus, and our team will guide you in finding the right product for your unique ailments. With an inviting atmosphere, trained staff, and patient-oriented attitude, we hope to be your medical cannabis dispensary