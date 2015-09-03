Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Order directly at www.ladychatterley.co. Lady Chatterley's is a unique cannabis delivery service in San Francisco. We feature a wide array of the finest California cannabis flower, pre-rolls, stylish vape pens and cartridges, delicious edibles and relaxing spa products. Lady Chatterley's is there when you seek bliss, passion and relaxation.