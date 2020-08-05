1904 Cannabis Co. is a bright and welcoming space in the heart of downtown Ladysmith. We have friendly knowledgeable staff and a clear and easy to understand menu board. Check out some buds on display in our smell jars so you know what you are getting. We have a great selection of CBD and THC oils, topicals, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and lots of edibles, including beverages, chocolates and gummies! We are located in downtown Ladysmith at 720 First Ave., with plenty of street parking out front. We are well worth the drive from Saltair, Chemainus, Cedar and Nanaimo. Come see our beautiful shop, chat with our staff, and find what you're looking for right here in Ladysmith. We carry great products from BC growers, including Broken Coast and Simply Bare certified organic. We also stock lots of the classics from quality producers like Top Leaf and Pure Sunfarms. Come see what all the buzz is about!