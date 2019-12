Formerly known as California Herbal Remedies, Established in 2007, LAK Collective #1 is located at 5470 Valley Blvd Los Angeles, CA is a PRE-ICO, PROP D compliant collective that proudly serves patients from all over Southern California. We carry over 70+ strains that will accommodate any budget while maintaining the top quality buds we are known for. LAK Collective #1 is not only an multi-award collective with 81x awards achieved, and counting--but we are home to multiple award winning strains like: Los Angeles Kush, Wonderbrett, and Jetfuel OG. Specialty strains that are SC Lab tested at over 25% THC, meds that are sure to satisfy your medicinal marijuana needs! and who can forget about our knowledgable LAK budtenders, budtenders that are always ready to serve you everyday! Come see why we made Business Insider's top 10 dispensary in the world!...you won't leave disappointed! ENTRY REQUIREMENTS: 18+ REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION FOR FIRST TIME VISIT: - ORIGINAL DOCTORS LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION - VALID CALIFORNIA I.D RECREATIONAL 21+ WITH VALID I.D Acceptable forms of documentation for returning patients: - Original letter, Copy of the letter, Or Cannabis card. AND - Valid CA I.D ATM MACHINE ON SITE We salute our Veterans with a discount! (Valid ID required) SnapChat: LAKCollective1 - Facebook: www.facebook.com/lakush.ela IG: www.instagram.com/lakush.collective We welcome walk-ins!!!!