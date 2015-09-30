Judes1967 on September 10, 2018

First time in any dispensary in Cali as I’m from Vegas but I looked up LA Kush and they just happened to be located in my old stomping grounds and let me tell you it was the best experience. Although it was a little crowded they were fast in getting us served. We waited maybe 20 mins and had laughs with Rudy and Drew who were too good to us! As were the bud tenders. Even ran into my little cousin Sonny who works there. Got me a Los Angeles Kush baseball cap 🧢 as a gift! Definitely my go to dispensary because they hooked me up in everything I wanted. Definitely stop by there and you won’t be disappointed! I don’t know the young lady who helped me but she was awesome!