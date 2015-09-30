Stacedogg
Went to the shop Nov 13 2019 and purchased 3.5 gms of Blue Dream Haze for $38. Opened the next day for the 1st time and it was DRY/DUST. This is NOT the 1st or 2nd time either. The gms are too HIGH in price therefore A LOT of product sits.
4.9
10 reviews
great place to shop and right around the corner from where used to live. The 'budtenders' are friendly and helpful. I've made it my regular one-stop shop.
Charlie, who is adorable, was super delightful and helpful. He totally hooked me up and made sure I got my first timer’s discount. I will come back next time I’m in LA!
Thank you for taking the time to write up a positive review, especially about our service and one of our budtenders. It is very much appreciated. We hope to see you soon!
This is a pretty cool location. Everytime I visit LA. I will be returning. great deals. great product. excellent staff. makes going in and leaving pretty quick and effective.
a little pricy but the quality is unbeatable and extremely consistent
Great staff and great prices!
First time in any dispensary in Cali as I’m from Vegas but I looked up LA Kush and they just happened to be located in my old stomping grounds and let me tell you it was the best experience. Although it was a little crowded they were fast in getting us served. We waited maybe 20 mins and had laughs with Rudy and Drew who were too good to us! As were the bud tenders. Even ran into my little cousin Sonny who works there. Got me a Los Angeles Kush baseball cap 🧢 as a gift! Definitely my go to dispensary because they hooked me up in everything I wanted. Definitely stop by there and you won’t be disappointed! I don’t know the young lady who helped me but she was awesome!
Thank you for taking your time to review us ! We really appreciate the feedback !
Great place For great meds. All the tenders are great ! Very knowledgeable & Very helpful
Great deals on flower and pretty much everything else helpful staff #1 shop in cali
Love this place. Great selection and friendly staff. Highly recommended