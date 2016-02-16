SillyRenee666 on November 22, 2019

So I really hate that they send out text alerts stating its Vendor day w deals for carts, make plans to drive down here, then get here for them to say "oh, no more cart deals, sorry". They didnt run out, just cant sell them per the state. Well why not send out that in a text too. Oh right, because thats a bait & switch tactic - "we still have flower & edibles for sale" yeah, but theyre not deals, & I wasted my time. This is the third time Ive specifically come here for deals found thru text alerts. And I even called an hr before coming, but apparently an hr ago it was fine 😐. BS!!