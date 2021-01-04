Promotions
We appreciate the people who keep this industry booming! Stop in to any Lake Life Farms location to receive 10% off your total.
Not applicable with other discounts
If you're a Medical Card holder you receive 12% off to cover recreational cost
Stackable up to 25% with other sales and discounts
Those who are 60+ years old receive 10% off
Not applicable with other discounts
Bring in your student ID to any Lake Life Location and get 10% Off
Not applicable with other discounts
We at Lake Life Farms have a deep love and respect for those who have served our country! Veterans receive 15% Off
This discount is stackable up to 25% with other sales and discounts
Bring back your EXIT bag to get $1 off your total
This discount is stackable with other sales and discounts
First time customers receive 20% off their first transaction. Spend $200+ and get 25% Off
Not applicable with other discounts or sales
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.