Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Industry Discount Valid 10/5/2022 - 4/2/2030 We appreciate the people who keep this industry booming! Stop in to any Lake Life Farms location to receive 10% off your total. Not applicable with other discounts

Medical Patient Discount Valid 10/5/2022 - 6/1/2030 If you're a Medical Card holder you receive 12% off to cover recreational cost Stackable up to 25% with other sales and discounts

Senior Discount Valid 10/5/2022 - 6/1/2030 Those who are 60+ years old receive 10% off Not applicable with other discounts

Student Discount Valid 10/5/2022 - 8/3/2030 Bring in your student ID to any Lake Life Location and get 10% Off Not applicable with other discounts

Veterans Discounts Valid 10/5/2022 - 7/6/2030 We at Lake Life Farms have a deep love and respect for those who have served our country! Veterans receive 15% Off This discount is stackable up to 25% with other sales and discounts

Bag Back Discount Valid 10/5/2022 - 8/2/2031 Bring back your EXIT bag to get $1 off your total This discount is stackable with other sales and discounts