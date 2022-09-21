Lake Life Farms - Big Rapids
523.9 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
284 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Lake Life Farms - Big Rapids
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 3
208 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI
License PC-000523, AU-R-000340
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedicalrecreational
In Store Hours (ET)
monday
10am-8pm
tuesday
10am-8pm
wednesday
10am-8pm
thursday
10am-9pm
friday
10am-9pm
saturday
10am-9pm
sunday
11am-7pm
Photos of Lake Life Farms - Big Rapids
Show all photos
3 Reviews of Lake Life Farms - Big Rapids
see all reviews
t........v
January 6, 2022
The Price and Value are equally important to me and $90 an oz. for 24% exceeds my criteria. The staff have been so helpful, it's a great environment. I brought a friend who also lived it
b........1
March 31, 2021
I just love the customer service! they are friendly, knowledgeable and easy to talk to. they are always willing to go the extra mile for you.
T........Y
February 7, 2021
Flower