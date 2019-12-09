59 products
Banana Taffy $10$
Valid 12/9/2019 – 12/10/2019
Lineage: Watermelon Zkittlez x Banana AKA Yellow Melon bred by Dying Breed Seeds & 3rd Gen Flavor: Mouthwatering, rich & delicious banana salt water taffy. Effects*: Inspiring, social & uplifting high that's physical alleviating & calming. Soothing body high. $10$ A gram today.
Staff picks
Natures Keys Triple Chocolate Brownies
from Natures Key
50%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
Dogwalker Pre Roll Pack
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
Buffalo Roze Vape Cart
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
91%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
Passion Fruit Chocolate Bar
from Nature's Key
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
Verde Pur Vape Cart
from Verde Pur
91%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
Distillate 1 Gram 1200 Mg
from C4
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$701 g
Double 1/2 Gram Cart Package
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$301 g
Natures Keys Flavors Vary Gummies 250 Mg
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
Essential Oils with Thc
from C 4
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
All Products
Granddaddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
21.1%
THC
1.06%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
Lemon Patch
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
1.98%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
Skunk Berry
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
SFV OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG Kush
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
Banana Taffy
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Lemon Cello
from Unknown Brand
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
10.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
Sugar Breath
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Breath
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
Sensoury
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
Amherst Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
Mango Live Rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$501 g
Medicus Auri Daytime Distillate
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Chocolat
Strain
$501 g
Princess Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
CandyLand Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$601 g
Paragon Tincture 1:1 Ratio
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
Tincture 10:1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
Tincture 4:1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
1/2 Gram Cart Flavors Vary
from C4
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$35½ g
Creative Cannabis 1 Gm Cart
from C4
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$601 g
Tinctures
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
Primacan 500 MG Canna Nectar (Pumpkin Pie)
from Unknown Brand
500%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
Buffalo Roze 200 MG Gummies
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
200%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
Buffalo Roze 100 MG Gummies
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
Natures Keys Gummies 75 Mg
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
Get Toasted Bar
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
Pot Luck Bar
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
Natures Keys Cookies and Creme Bar 50 Mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
Natures Keys Salted Carmel Praline Milk Choc Bar 50 Mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
Natures Keys Dark Chocolate Bars
from Unknown Brand
50%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
Kiamichi Skies Fudge 100 Mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
12