Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
S.F.V OG Kush is special priced at $28 a 1/8 plus tax
About
Here at Lakeside Natural we strive to provide medical cannabis to the patients of eastern Oklahoma the best medicine mother nature can provide. We are patients first and demand the best from our suppliers and staff.
We offer Veterans Discounts, Senior Citizen Discounts, Birthday Specials and Other Discounts!
We are the store that fought for this law and won!!!