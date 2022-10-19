2 Reviews of Lamoille County Cannabis
e........5
Today
Opening day and a very nice shop. Staff was friendly and welcoming. With the late licensing, there were only 7 strains available, but some were well regarded and they have more to come as local harvests are completed. No edibles or Topicals as yet, but coming as well.
D........N
Today
i can hardly wait to check your shop out i dont have a car but one way or other i will get there do you have a "phamplet" you can sent to me on your items? DonnaLynn LaPointe 1030 jones road #2 hyde park vt 05655