modelmaker88 on July 8, 2017

Wasn't sure what to expect. I wasn't blown away, but I've also seen way shittier buds being pushed as "medical". I asked for a strong Sativa dominant hybrid. And another less experienced budtender suggested Cannatonic ? Not even close. And I became suspect of this shop. I ended walking with a bag of Blueberry Cobbler, looked good and smelled even better. The tender I had saved me $20 on a $70 1/4. So I'll let that Cannatonic comment slide lol. I'm sure I'll visit again, after I see what else Lansing has to offer.