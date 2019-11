Dispensary for the community. Providing cannabis for Medical + Adult Users LAPCG's mission is to provide the finest and well-curated selection of flower and products to our community. All of our flower is organically cultivated and lab-tested. We support Americans for Safe Access, the largest medical cannabis patient advocacy campaign in the United States - The Loyalty Rewards Program - 10% off 1/2 OZ. allocations - 15% off OZ. allocations