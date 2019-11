Welcome to LAXCC. We are located at 8332 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, 90045. We are OPEN DAILY from 8am-10:00pm. You may contact LAXCC at 1(310)439-9189 Adult Use 21+ **Tax INCLUDED in listed prices** All prices listed on our menu are POST-TAX. Taxes include a 15% State Excise Tax, a 10% Local Tax for Adult-Use and a 9.5% Sales Tax. Adult Use Taxes: Individuals purchasing cannabis recreationally will be charged a 15% State Excise Tax, 10% Adult-Use Local Tax and 9.5% Sales Tax. Fore more information please check out these sites: 15% Excise Cannabis Tax: http://www.cdtfa.ca.gov/industry/cannabis.htm 10%(Adult-Use) Local Cannabis Tax: http://finance.lacity.org/sites/g/files/wph641/f/Cannabis%20Business%20Tax%20Registration%20Certificates.pdf 9.5% Sales Tax: https://maps.gis.ca.gov/boe/TaxRates/ Veterans receive 10% discount with identification.