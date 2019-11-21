Follow
Leaf Life Dispensary - Now Open!
Deals
2 Carts for $100
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/22/2019
2 full gram cartridges of your choice of red Sky, Cartel, Sunday Extracts or 1 airopro battery cart set for $100 OTD!!
All Products
Chemdog
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.63½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies Grown by Funky Town Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.63½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
22.7%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$8.63½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Church 1:1 grown by Prairie Fire Farms
from Unknown Brand
9.14%
THC
12.36%
CBD
Church OG
Strain
$6.475½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Superglue Grown By No Time
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$4.315½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99 Grown by Funky Town Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.63½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ak-47
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.63½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PB&J
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$4.315½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel
from Heavy Hitters
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.63½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SHAKE
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.855½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SFV Og
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$10½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Zkittle
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.63½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.475½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Sorbet
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.475½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Gum Grown by Funky Town Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.63½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Mousse YBU Mellow Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.041 g
In-store only
White Mousse Og x CBX Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.041 g
In-store only
Gorilla Snot Live resin
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.41 g
In-store only
Twisted Extracts 1g Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51.791 g
In-store only
White Mousse Gorilla Glue #4 Clear Live Budder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.041 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue Platinum EF-1 Thunderstick
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.211 g
In-store only
White Mousse Edens Organic Live Wax
from Wana Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.041 g
In-store only
White Mousse Halo Clear Live Crumble
from Canna Hemp
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.041 g
In-store only
Cartel Vape 1200mg
from Smoke Cartel
1200%
THC
___
CBD
$51.791.2 g
In-store only
Ok Nice Cream- Coffee
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.52each
In-store only
Ok Nice Cream- Vanilla
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.52each
In-store only
2.5mg Sugar Capsule
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.26each
In-store only
Nano Capsules 125mg
from Unknown Brand
125%
THC
___
CBD
$21.57each
In-store only
4pk Gummies (10-15mg ea) made by Arcadia brands
from Unknown Brand
40%
THC
___
CBD
$17.26each
In-store only
Sublime Mellow Rainbow Treat
from Unknown Brand
50%
THC
___
CBD
$12.94each
In-store only
Coconut Chocolates (6pk 20mg ea 120mg total)
from Unknown Brand
120%
THC
___
CBD
$30.21each
In-store only
Ok Nice Cream- Chocolate
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.52each
In-store only
4pk Gummies (20-25mg ea) made by Arcadia brands
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
___
CBD
$21.57each
In-store only
Caramel Chocolate (6pk 20mg ea 120mg total)
from Unknown Brand
120%
THC
___
CBD
$30.21each
In-store only
Smokiez CBD Chews (25pk 10mg ea 250mg total)
from Smokiez Edibles
___
THC
250%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Sublime Caramel Single (50mg)
from Unknown Brand
50%
THC
___
CBD
$8.7each
In-store only
300mg/300mg 1:1 Tincture
from Unknown Brand
600%
THC
600%
CBD
$64.73each
In-store only
Korova Peanut Butter Dip Cookie 250mg
from Unknown Brand
250%
THC
___
CBD
$43.15each
In-store only
Sublime Caramel single (20mg)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$4.3each
In-store only
