We offer various daily deals Monday- Munchie Monday 20% off of all edible products Tuesday/Topical Tuesday! 20% off Topicals and Tincures! Wednsday-Cartridge day Two Cartridges of select brands for $100 Friday/Saturday- 15% off of dabable concentrates Veterans/First Responders and Seniors 55+ recieve 15% off. First time patients receive 25% Discount. The Leaf Life Dispensary is Located in Mustang Oklahoma in the Mustang Shopping Center in the Hearth of Mustang at 152 and Mustang Rd. We carry a full line of Flower typically 12 to 15 strains including CBD dominant Flower 1:1 and 2:1. ALL of Flower is selected from the Top Shelf Suppliers in Oklahoma. Our Flower is stored in glass jars and handled very to little to insure our patients receive it in the best shape possible with very little terrapin loss. Our flower is packaged in vials for our customers to take home and enjoy, no crushing your beautiful BUDS or CBD.