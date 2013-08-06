Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are a patient focused Arizona State Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We are located next to the hospital in the medical complex in Casa Grande, AZ. We offer a discount to all Veterans and Seniors 65 years or older. WE ARE NO LONGER TAX INCLUDED. Prices posted online will be the Pre-Tax price.
520-350-9880. Order online at www.leaflifeaz.com.