Deals
3 for $100 Lucky Turtle Cartridges!!
Valid 11/19/2019 – 1/1/2020
Pick from a selection of Clean Green Certified Lucky Turtle 500mg Cartridges. 3 for $100!
21+ w/ valid ID. States limits apply.
Staff picks
L.A. Confidential
from L'EAGLE
14.8%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$24.341/16 OZ
$40.57⅛ ounce
$73.02¼ ounce
$146.04½ ounce
$238.271 ounce
All Products
Wedding Cake
from L'EAGLE
25.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$39.71⅛ ounce
Gelato
from L'EAGLE
20.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$39.71⅛ ounce
Mandarin Cookies
from L'EAGLE
15.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$39.71⅛ ounce
Presidential Kush
from L'EAGLE
15.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Presidential OG
Strain
$39.71⅛ ounce
$71.48¼ ounce
$142.96½ ounce
$238.271 ounce
Randy Newman
from L'EAGLE
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Randy Newman
Strain
$23.831/16 OZ
$39.71⅛ ounce
$71.48¼ ounce
$142.96½ ounce
$238.271 ounce
Texas Hash Plant
from L'EAGLE
26.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Texas Hash Plant
Strain
$15.881/16 OZ
$27.8⅛ ounce
$47.65¼ ounce
$95.31½ ounce
$158.841 ounce
Bruce Banner #3
from L'EAGLE
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$23.831/16 OZ
$39.71⅛ ounce
$71.48¼ ounce
$238.271 ounce
Bubba Kush #2
from L'EAGLE
18.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$23.831/16 OZ
$39.71⅛ ounce
$71.48¼ ounce
$142.96½ ounce
$238.271 ounce
Cannatonic
from L'EAGLE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$28.4⅛ ounce
$48.68¼ ounce
$97.36½ ounce
$158.841 ounce
Fruit Loops OG
from L'EAGLE
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit loops #1
Strain
$24.321/16 OZ
$40.57⅛ ounce
$73.02¼ ounce
$146.06½ ounce
$238.271 ounce
Kandy Kush
from L'EAGLE
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$16.231/16 OZ
$28.4⅛ ounce
$48.68¼ ounce
$97.36½ ounce
$158.841 ounce
L'Eagle Eagle
from L'EAGLE
20.62%
THC
0%
CBD
L'Eagle Eagle
Strain
$24.341/16 OZ
$40.57⅛ ounce
$73.02¼ ounce
$146.04½ ounce
$238.271 ounce
Pineapple Trainwreck
from L'EAGLE
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$16.231/16 OZ
$28.4⅛ ounce
$48.68¼ ounce
$97.36½ ounce
$194.731 ounce
Green Dot - Black Label FSE 5 On It 1g
from Green Dot Labs
76.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Copper Chem x Infinity OG
Strain
$47.651 gram
Green Dot - Fruit Loops OG Live Badder
from Green Dot Labs
73.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Loops
Strain
$31.771 gram
The Happy Camper - Hash Boss Shatter
from Happy Campers
71.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss x Texas Hash Plant
Strain
$19.861 gram
Green Dot - Texas Hash Plant FSE
from Green Dot Labs
76.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Texas Hash Plant
Strain
$35.741 gram
Green Dot - Fruit Loops OG FSE
from Green Dot Labs
62.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Loop OG
Strain
$31.771 gram
Green Dot - Gelato Live Badder
from Green Dot Labs
70.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$31.771 gram
Green Dot - Black Label Badder Guava Papaya 1g
from Green Dot Labs
77.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre '98 Bubba Kush x I-95
Strain
$47.651 gram
Green Dot - Live Badder - Lilac Diesel
from Green Dot Labs
66.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$31.971 gram
Green Dot - Live Badder - Wedding Cake
from Green Dot Labs
67.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$31.971 gram
Green Dot -Black Label Badder First Class Funk
from Green Dot Labs
76.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze x Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$43.681 gram
Coda - Caramel & Corn - 100 mg THC
from Coda Signature
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
none
Strain
$20.65each
Coda - Snap & Spice - 100 mg THC : 100 mg CBD
from Coda Signature
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
none
Strain
$27.8each
Coda - Fire & Orange - 100 mg THC
from Coda Signature
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
none
Strain
$20.65each
Canyon Chew-it Sour Lemonade 1:1 CBD 100mg THC Gummies
from Canyon Cultivation
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$25.41each
Canyon Suck-it Sour Lemon 100mg THC Candies
from Canyon Cultivation
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$12.71each
Verra Wellness - Micromist Edible - Recover 20:1 CBD
from Verra Wellness
30mg
THC
600mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$63.54each
Canyon Chew-it Pineapple Lemonade 1:10 CBD Gummies
from Canyon Cultivation
20mg
THC
200mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$23.83each
Canyon Lick-it Lavender Lemonade THC:CBD Sucker
from Canyon Cultivation
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$5.56each
Canyon Lick-it Sour Grape 10mg THC Sucker
from Canyon Cultivation
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$3.97each
Canyon Lick-it Strawberry Lemonade 10mg THC Sucker
from Canyon Cultivation
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$3.97each
Lucky Edibles - Indica Peppermint Mints 100mg THC
from Lucky Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$20.65each
CCC - Wonderland Capsules - Pain Management
from Colorado Cannabis Company
50mg
THC
100mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$23.83each
Blue Kudu - Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$20.65each
Wana Gummies - Assorted Indica - 100mg THC
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$24.01each
Dabba Milk Chocolate Mint pastilles - Indica - 100mg THC
from Dabba Chocolate
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$17.47each
Stillwater Ripple Balanced CBD:THC Single
from Stillwater Brands
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
varies
Strain
$4.77each
