Leave it to Nature is a cannabis storefront located in the City of Shasta Lake. We opened in mid 2016 with one mission in mind and that was to change the industry standards on patient appreciation and patient service. In 2018 marijuana became legalized in the state of California and we didn't change a thing (except we can now spread our joy for this industry to anyone over the age of 21). This storefront is owned and operated by Stacy Hanes she worked for the City of Shasta Lake for 10 years before opening. She loves to serve the cannabis community in any way possible. At Leave it to Nature we pride our selves on education and service so if you have a question please ask away anything and everything. We are located in the City of Shasta Lake 3 exits north of Redding and an hour from Chico. We are directly off the freeway and we have a drive thru for your convenience. If you are on the way to Shasta Lake and are looking for a quick stop we are less than a minute out of the way and with our drive-thru you don't even need to leave your car. If you are headed north on I5 we are the last stop before Mt Shasta so stop on in and checkout our selection. We carry top vaping brands like Select, Sublime, Rove, and Orchid Essentials. We carry a very large selection of edibles such as Korova, Dixie Elixir, Kanha, Plus, and Satori. Our flower selection is growing every day we carry a very wide selection of brands and prices. We carry many CBD products such as Proof, Care by Design and Jade. We have many different forms such as capsules, tinctures or topicals. Come check us out!! C10-0000411-LIC