thankful4medication on March 23, 2019

Leave It To Nature is professional, courteous, and responsive. Their staff are more knowledgeable than any other dispensary in the area. If they're super busy, sometimes they can be a little flustered, but they're a high volume dispensary for a reason - they're dedicated to helping people and giving good advice. I've found the online ordering/drive thru pick up to be AMAZING every time. I love that convenience so much. In the store I've had pretty much consistently good experiences with the staff. In one case, I felt a little rushed by the person helping me, but I just told them I was trying to find something specific for my PTSD and thanked them for being patient with my questions - that turned the whole interaction around. Showing kindness goes both ways, so, for the bad reviews on here, maybe those customers just didn't communicate well to the staff. I think Leave It To Nature is the best place for medical help and recreational fun. Recently I tried out Synergy in Redding because they were having a promotional sale, and left very disappointed with how the staff there did not know what they were talking about and did not take the time to ask what my needs were. It's worth the drive out to Shasta Lake City for Leave it to Nature. Thanks for all that you do.