leaveit2nature
Great customer service!
Great customer service!
Leave It To Nature is professional, courteous, and responsive. Their staff are more knowledgeable than any other dispensary in the area. If they're super busy, sometimes they can be a little flustered, but they're a high volume dispensary for a reason - they're dedicated to helping people and giving good advice. I've found the online ordering/drive thru pick up to be AMAZING every time. I love that convenience so much. In the store I've had pretty much consistently good experiences with the staff. In one case, I felt a little rushed by the person helping me, but I just told them I was trying to find something specific for my PTSD and thanked them for being patient with my questions - that turned the whole interaction around. Showing kindness goes both ways, so, for the bad reviews on here, maybe those customers just didn't communicate well to the staff. I think Leave It To Nature is the best place for medical help and recreational fun. Recently I tried out Synergy in Redding because they were having a promotional sale, and left very disappointed with how the staff there did not know what they were talking about and did not take the time to ask what my needs were. It's worth the drive out to Shasta Lake City for Leave it to Nature. Thanks for all that you do.
Thank you so much for the review we are so happy to be your number 1 choice for your medical needs. We are beyond ecstatic to hear that you have consistent success here and we hope to always be able to provide the care you need. Have a wonderful day and we will see you again real soon <3
Great selection of gummies, friendly and knowledgeable
Thank you for the review <3
I have been going here for awhile and never had a problem with the weed or customer service. Its so nice being able to get the same strain like the purple frost brand Stargate Strain or the Lowell Pre Roll Packs. I was hurt during Iraq and was taking tons of pills. Once I tried cannabis I was able to drop over 8 different pills needed daily and this is the only place I trust to get the strains to help. There is one downside which nobody can control and that's the strains they get due to CA laws and disturbers not growing the same strains year round. But Again I don't go anywhere else because they treat you like your part of a family.
We are happy to help and all we want is to make everyone feel like family and get them the help that they need. Thank you for the review we appreciate it greatly. <3
Great location! Always friendly and patient! Thank you!!
Happy to help, thank you for the review. <3
I was really anxious because itbwas busy but they were patient and helped me find what I was looking for.
Thank you for the review. I'm glad we had what you were looking for and helped you to your satisfaction.
My first time going in was not sure if,it,would be another one of thoes vists where they act like they know everything but I had a nice young lady help me out her name was cesalie. Had a great vist and she helped me,picked out a great strain that I fell in love,with.. was the first time that I was helped with the knowledge that was needed. thank you for the respect and a supper clean store I will for sure be comeing back here and,getting,more product..
Thank you so much for the review we appreciate kind words. You made Cesalie's day that's for sure.
Cesalie was very welcoming,kind and very helpful.
Thank you so much for the review our employees love hearing the hard work they put in is all paying off in the end!
Great place friendly staff. Good selection.
Thank you for the review we can't wait to see you again.