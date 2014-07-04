torquato on August 13, 2017

I used to come here maybe once a week. I started going other places because half the employees are amazing and helpful but half including an assistant manager are so rude every single time. Like I am inconveniencing you by being in your store that is completely empty every time I come. I don't know if its because i dont buy "enough" but i went back in today and it was so bad i almost just cancelled the whole transaction. The owner has been really nice and helpful every time hes been in while i was there and so is his son as well as some of the other employees. But im not trying to go to a pot shop to have be so rude when there are bigger stores within 5 minutes that I could go to instead.