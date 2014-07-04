Kellyserenity
I loved the atmosphere and the lady was super nice and helpful made a customer out of me
3.8
8 reviews
They should up there game. :)
Best location in town, Alex is the best guy to talk to, very helpful and friendly.
I used to come here maybe once a week. I started going other places because half the employees are amazing and helpful but half including an assistant manager are so rude every single time. Like I am inconveniencing you by being in your store that is completely empty every time I come. I don't know if its because i dont buy "enough" but i went back in today and it was so bad i almost just cancelled the whole transaction. The owner has been really nice and helpful every time hes been in while i was there and so is his son as well as some of the other employees. But im not trying to go to a pot shop to have be so rude when there are bigger stores within 5 minutes that I could go to instead.
My go to place. Very friendly bud tenders, quality flower, and good prices.
Friendly Staff, Good selection, and fair prices.
great convenient location adjacent to the Walmart in Port Orchard. always have a great selection of the two things I get, flower and edibles. employees are always kind and welcoming. knowledge is lacking a bit, but their prices are hard to beat and the quality is slightly above average.
Don't waste your time or money , I think it was the owner with the overblown ego who tossed some pot at me and told me I needed to buy it, No sorry my friends and I don't even need to come back. we wanted some Jays.