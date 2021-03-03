I bought some Indica and it is fire. It smelled so good I had to. The staff was amazing, especially Jauzmin G. She is very nice and helped me decide on getting prerolled cones for the ‘Rapper’s Delight’ I just purchased.
David, Marcos, Anna were awesome! Marcos was super friendly and knowledgeable on the phone when I called and he brought my order out with a smile and made sure I got what I wanted, david helped me find an edible I absolutely love now. And him and Anna checked me out and even gave me some stickers! Love this place great quality meds and ultra clean looking store.
I didn’t really dislike anything, everyone was extremely helpful and kind! Calvin Barnett seems to know what he’s talking about, he helped me with my dabs and flower order! Lemonade Tulsa is clean and the prices are a bit higher but you always pay for the better quality stuff right. They have the quality you’re looking for!!