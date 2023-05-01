Lemon Cannabis - Glenpool
GET 25% OFF ALL FLOWER ALL DAY !!! EVERY MONDAY !!!
Discounts do not apply on hash rosin products, large electronic devices, or select strains. Some exclusions may apply and price matching honored in most cases but not all. Minimum $15 purchase.
GET 5X POINTS ON ALL ORDERS. EVERY $30 SPENT = $5 CASH BACK. EVERY TUESDAY !!!
20% OFF ALL CARTS & CONCENTRATES !!! EVERY WEDNESDAY !!!
20% OFF ALL EDIBLES, DRINKS, TOPICALS & CAPSULES !!! EVERY THURSDAY !!!
25% OFF ALL OZS & 20% OFF ALL FLOWER !!! EVERY FRIDAY !!!
SECOND CHANCE SATURDAY- PICK ANY DEAL OF THE WEEK!!! EVERY SATURDAY !!!
IT'S BIG BALLER SUNDAY AT LEMON CANNABIS! COME IN AND CHECK OUT ALL OUR DEALS ON CONCENTRATES AND PRE-ROLL DEALS !!! ... ALSO 15% OFF STOREWIDE !!!
