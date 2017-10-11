Levels is a Colorado-based business that is proud to provide you with a unique cannabis experience each time you enter our store. With over 12 years of combined knowledge, we understand how important your satisfaction is. We take pride in controlling every process from seed to sale and being able to deliver an array of cannabis flower and infused products. You can expect a variety of levels within the strains that we offer, but our level of quality and integrity will never waver. Come in today and get on our level. #ahighlevelestablishment Levels Medical is a Lakewood Medical Marijuana Dispensary Levels Medical is a Colorado-based business that offers a unique experience that caters to the needs of Lakewood marijuana customers. They take pride in their top-quality menu of cannabis products and provide a menu of lab-tested cultivars for potency and quality assurance. Levels Medical invites Lakewood cannabis patrons to a contemporary experience that’s tailored around their needs. For personalized, one-on-one time with a qualified team member, Levels Medical will soon be offering appointments and can be contacted by phone. Menu Levels Medical carries more than 150 premium cannabis products from respectable vendors like Evolab and Apothecary. Their menu of cultivars includes Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains like Grape Trainwreck, NYC Chem, Tangerine Power, and Mint Chocolate Chip and each product is lab-tested for potency and quality. Levels Medical is stocked with the best shatters, resin, and syringes in OG, White Label, Gorilla Glue, and CBD formulas. Pax pod users will find a large inventory of Pax Era Extract pods in Peach Distillate, Panama Punch, and Budder. They also carry vape cartridges from Oil Stix and Evolab. Satisfy cannabis cravings with Incredibles chocolates in assorted flavors like Affogato, Mile High Mint, and Peanut Budda Buddha, available in dosages up to 500 mg. Lakewood marijuana customers can select from a variety of medicated tinctures and beverages as well as gummies, Cheeba Chews, and cannabis-infused capsules. To target tougher pain, Levels Medical offers Angel Salve by Evolab made from terpene-rich, pure cannabis oil. Levels Medical only accepts cash as payment with an ATM onsite. Deals Lakewood marijuana users can enjoy a variety of deals and specials at Levels Medical that discount top menu items like flower, concentrates, edibles, and vape cartridges. Veterans will receive a 10% discount. Medical marijuana patients who sign up and become a member with Levels Medical will receive a 20% discount off their purchase and a 25% discount on birthdays. Munchy Mondays: Buy 2 Cheeba Chews Get 2 Free TinQture Tuesday: 50% off TinQtures Wacky Wednesday: Buy 1 Joint Get 1 Free Thirsty Thursday: $12 Keef Kolas Freaky Friday: 25% off all Concentrates Shatterday: 25% off Shatter Sunday Funday: Member Care Pkg Day ( Package includes: 2 Joints, 1 Indica/Sativa Cheeba Chew 7mg, 1 Boulder Incredible Bar, Levels Lanyard & Sticker, 1 Reusable Exit Bag ) for $40 !!! Service Locations Levels Medical is a marijuana dispensary located off 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard near the Supercenter and Einstein Bros. Bagels in Lakewood, Colorado. They open their doors to medical and recreational cannabis users from Lakewood, Denver, Wheat Ridge, Edgewater, Littleton, and Englewood. Levels Medical provides parking and offers safe access to superior meds to customers in Arvada, Aurora, Centennial, Columbine. Location Information Lakewood is the fifth most populated city in Colorado. Visitors will be surrounded by vibrant green, strictly maintained parks and find popular recreational activities at Bear Creek Lake Park. This 2,600-acre park is known as Lakewood’s most popular park and offers a large fishing lake, hiking trails, and picnic areas. Extend your travels and catch a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheater or treat yourself to luxurious shopping at the Colorado Mils outlet mall.