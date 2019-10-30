Leven is the Dutch word for “life,” and we believe it embodies our philosophy of life in balance. Our day-to-day lives require a measured equilibrium, but constant variables leave us disproportioned. We aim to offer balance and peace, no matter where your day finds you. We believe that the goodness of cannabidiol offers the perfect natural solution to delivering a well-balanced and holistic lifestyle. Our company began with a mission to create products that combine our thoughtfully meticulous approach, with carefully derived ingredients and approachable branding. Our products are 100% American Made and Sourced meant to work as a collection to elevate a mindful lifestyle. When incorporated into daily routine, they provide a gentle, alternative solution to wellness needs. When it comes to the ingredients within our lifestyle product collection, we are proud to say that organic, non-GMO, vegan, soy-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free. We work exclusively with a single-source organic farm located in the United States.